Iran Suffers Consequences Of Failure To Make Deal With US -- Hegseth
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 1 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said his dept. commenced "OPERATION EPIC FURY - the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history."
"The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal - and now they are suffering the consequences," he wrote on his X account on Sunday.
"For almost fifty years, Iran has targeted and killed Americans, always seeking the world's most powerful weapons to further their radical cause.
"Last night, unlike any previous president, President Trump began dealing with this cancer," Secretary Hegseth claimed.
"We will not tolerate powerful missiles targeting the American people. Those missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran's missile production.
"The Iranian navy will be destroyed. And, as President Trump has said his entire life, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.
"The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world - as Iran has - then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you," he added. (end)
