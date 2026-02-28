403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Man City Beat Leeds United 1-0 In Premier League
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Manchester City defeated Leeds United 1-0 in the 28th round match of the Premier League.
Cityآ's sole goal came in the 45+2nd minute of the first half of the match via Antoine Semenyo.
With the win, Manchester City maintained second position in the table with 59 points and behind Arsenal who are on the top of the League with 61 points.
Other matches of the day included Liverpoolآ's 5-2 win over West Ham, Bournemouth drawing 1-1 with Sunderland, Brentford beating Burnley 4-3, Everton defeating Newcastle by 3-2. (end)
gta
Cityآ's sole goal came in the 45+2nd minute of the first half of the match via Antoine Semenyo.
With the win, Manchester City maintained second position in the table with 59 points and behind Arsenal who are on the top of the League with 61 points.
Other matches of the day included Liverpoolآ's 5-2 win over West Ham, Bournemouth drawing 1-1 with Sunderland, Brentford beating Burnley 4-3, Everton defeating Newcastle by 3-2. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment