India Calls On Nationals In Israel To Exercise Extreme Caution Amid Strikes On Iran

In light of Israeli and US strikes on Iran on Saturday, February 28, 2024, India's embassy in Israel called on all Indian nationals there to excercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel said it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution to Tehran's long-running nuclear dispute with the West.

The New York Times, citing a US official, reported that US strikes on Iran were underway. A source told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was not in Tehran and had been transferred to a secure location. Airspaces of Iran, Israel and iraq are closed.

In a statement shared on social media the Indian embassy said Indians in Israel are advised to:



Strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command.

Revise updated instructions at:

Remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarize themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.

Avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice.

Monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly. In case of any emergency, they may contact the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, through the 24x7 helpline:

Telephone: +972-54-7520711;

E-mail:...

The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary.



