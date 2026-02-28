Sons Of Rajasthan Are Remembered In Israel, Says PM Modi Pays Tribute To Major Dalpat Singh In Ajmer

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the bravery of Rajasthan's sons continue to be remembered with pride in Israel, as he addressed a public gathering in Ajmer on Saturday.

"I just returned from a visit to Israel yesterday. The people of Israel still remember with pride the bravery of Major Dalpat Singh, the son of Rajasthan. I also had the privilege of paying tribute to Major Dalpat Singh's bravery in the Israeli Parliament," the Prime Minister said.

He further highlighted the historic role played by Rajasthan's soldiers in liberating the Israeli city of Haifa, saying he had the opportunity to acknowledge and honour the contribution of these brave warriors during his visit.

The Prime Minister arrived in Ajmer around 11 a.m. and proceeded to Kayad Vishramsthal, where his public meeting was held.

Earlier in the day, he launched a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for girls aged 9 to 14, aimed at preventing cervical cancer among women. The initiative is expected to save thousands of lives every year, with the vaccine to be administered free of cost under the government programme.

During the event, the Prime Minister also distributed government job appointment letters to selected candidates as part of a large-scale employment drive. A total of 21,800 youth received joining letters for government jobs at the event.

The Prime Minister personally gave appointment letters to Ankita Meena from Kekri, selected as a CHC Officer, and Mukesh Prajapat from Rupangarh, selected as a Junior Engineer.

Referring to reforms in recruitment, PM Modi said, "Two years ago, only news of paper leaks used to come from Rajasthan. Now, paper leaks have been stopped and action is being taken against the culprits. Today, appointment letters have been given to 21,000 youth. This is a huge change."

Highlighting the state's progress, the Prime Minister said Rajasthan is moving on a new path of development under the BJP's double-engine government.

"A short while ago, foundation stones were laid and projects worth Rs 17,000 crore were inaugurated. These projects will increase public convenience and create employment opportunities for youth," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who is present at the event, said the state is steadily progressing toward becoming a growth engine for a developed India. He noted that the Prime Minister has consistently gifted Rajasthan with major development projects over the past two years, adding that protecting daughters from cervical cancer is also a crucial step toward nation-building.

The rally is witnessing a large turnout, including a significant number of women.

Sadhus and saints have also been invited to the programme, with a separate stage arranged near the main dais for them. BJP workers welcomed the Prime Minister with party flags and slogans as he arrived at the venue.

The visit combined tributes to Rajasthan's historic military legacy, a major public health initiative against cervical cancer, large-scale employment distribution, and the launch of infrastructure projects, marking a comprehensive development push for the state.