India-US Trade Agreement To Strengthen Odisha's Economy, Says CM Majhi

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Thursday, hailed the new India–US trade deal, emphasising that it would give a major boost to the state's economy by expanding exports of handloom products, seafood, and rare earth minerals.

Highlighting the prospects of Odisha in the handloom sector, CM Majhi on his official X account said, "Whether it is Odisha's handloom or modern ready-made garments, Odisha's craftsmanship will now reach markets across the world due to the India–US trade agreement. Exports will become easier with reduced tariffs, which will open new avenues of employment for our weavers and handloom artisans. Odisha's traditional attire will now create a new trend in the global arena."

The Chief Minister also added that the technological partnership between India and the US is set to give Odisha a significant place in the global semiconductor supply chain.

"With the rising global demand for rare-earth minerals found in Odisha, the state will become a hub of advanced technological skills. This agreement will connect Odisha's mineral resources with 'Global Tech'," he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that the India-US trade deal and the reduction of tariffs would open the US market for seafood from India, resulting in the economic empowerment of fishermen and farmers in the coastal regions of the state.

He also added that Odisha will become a major centre of the 'Blue Economy' following the economic partnership between US and India.

"The new India–US trade deal will give a new identity to Odisha's seafood economy. The demand for Odisha's prawns, fish, and other seafood will increase in the American market due to the tariff reductions. The income of fishermen and farmers in the coastal regions will rise because of this, and Odisha will become a major centre of the 'Blue Economy'," CM Majhi said.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Thursday that the historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed soon.