Tirah Displacement Deadline Withdrawn Amid Heavy Snowfall

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Important instructions regarding displacement for the local population in Tirah Valley have been issued. Malik Kamaluddin Afridi, head of a 24-member committee, announced through social media that the January 25 deadline set for displacement has been withdrawn.

He clarified that no final date for displacement has been decided yet. Therefore, all residents are requested to stay in their areas and avoid unnecessary movement.

The primary reason for this decision is the ongoing heavy snowfall in Tirah Valley, which has further complicated the situation.

According to Malik Kamaluddin Afridi, residents of areas facing shortages of food or medicines can obtain essential supplies from nearby military posts associated with their tribe.

In addition, the distribution of food and medicines will also begin in Lar Bagh from tomorrow, where residents will be able to receive supplies according to their needs.

He urged residents to follow the issued instructions, remain in their homes, and seek assistance from relief centers to help ease the current difficulties.