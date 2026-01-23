Cooking Oil Usage: How Much Oil Should A Family Of Four Use Per Month?

Cooking Oil Usage: Oil is essential for cooking anything, from curries and biryanis to sweets. But using too much oil can lead to health problems. Doctors explain how much oil a family of four should use per month.

Health awareness is on the rise. Experts recommend using less oil. But it's needed for many dishes. Using too much can cause serious health problems, especially for the heart.

Doctors say a person needs about half a liter of oil per month. So, a family of four should use only two liters. Using more can lead to weight gain and heart issues.

Love fried foods? It's best to quit. Kids, the elderly, and those with diabetes or high BP should use less oil. Any oil in excess is harmful. Use it in moderation.

A family of four should buy no more than two liters of oil per month. Try changing cooking methods to use less. Steamed or boiled dishes are healthier and save money.