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Turkish, Qatari Leaders Mourn Helicopter Crash Victims
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke over the phone to express their condolences regarding a helicopter accident, as stated by reports.
The conversation also covered recent regional developments, according to statements. Both leaders specifically mourned the victims of the crash at the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command.
The accident took place on Friday evening when a Qatari Armed Forces helicopter, engaged in training exercises under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, went down in the sea due to a technical malfunction, as stated by reports.
Seven individuals lost their lives in the incident, including four Qatari Armed Forces personnel, one member of the Turkish Armed Forces, and two technicians from a defense company.
During the call, Sheikh Tamim thanked Erdogan for his efforts “to stop the war in our region,” the statement said. He further emphasized that “the teams of the two countries will remain in constant dialogue,” it added.
The conversation also covered recent regional developments, according to statements. Both leaders specifically mourned the victims of the crash at the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command.
The accident took place on Friday evening when a Qatari Armed Forces helicopter, engaged in training exercises under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, went down in the sea due to a technical malfunction, as stated by reports.
Seven individuals lost their lives in the incident, including four Qatari Armed Forces personnel, one member of the Turkish Armed Forces, and two technicians from a defense company.
During the call, Sheikh Tamim thanked Erdogan for his efforts “to stop the war in our region,” the statement said. He further emphasized that “the teams of the two countries will remain in constant dialogue,” it added.
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