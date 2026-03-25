LPG Refill Booking Timeline: Centre Advises Against 'Panic Booking', Issues Clarification Amid Rumours Of Rule Change
The release said,“It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines-45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections.”
As per government's directive, the existing refill booking timelines are as follows:
- 25 days in urban areas 45 days in rural areas, irrespective of connection type.
The authorities maintain that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel across the country.“Citizens are advised not to believe or circulate such misinformation and to avoid unnecessary or panic booking of LPG refills. It is reiterated that adequate LPG stocks are available in the country, and there is no cause for concern,” it added.
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