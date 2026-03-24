Pawan Singh Summoned By Haryana Women's Commission Over Co-Star's Claims

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) has issued a notice to Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh, summoning him based on allegations made by his co-star Anjali Raghav.

Anjali Raghav alleged in her complaint to the Women's Commission that Pawan Singh touched her inappropriately during a promotional event held in Lucknow last year. She alleged that a video of this incident was later forcibly circulated by the singer's associates, damaging her reputation. The complaint stems from the promotional event for Pawan's song 'Saiya Seva Kare' last year in Lucknow, during which the actor allegedly touched actress Anjali's waist on stage without her consent. In the complaint, Anjali has demanded strict action from the Women's Commission in this matter.

Commission Summons Both Parties for Hearing

Taking the complaint seriously, the Haryana State Women's Commission immediately took cognisance and issued notices to both parties. The Commission has directed Pawan Singh and Anjali Raghav to appear at a public hearing to be held in Faridabad on April 2. During this hearing, statements from both parties will be recorded, and further action will be decided based on the available facts.

Earlier, after the videos from the event went viral, Anjali shared videos on Instagram saying she was "disturbed" by what happened and made it clear she would "not work in the Bhojpuri industry anymore."

Pawan Singh Responds to Allegations

Responding to the matter, Pawan took to Instagram Stories and wrote that he had no "wrong intention" behind his actions. He said he felt "very bad" after learning about the issue and added that as an artist, he never meant to disrespect her but apologised if his behaviour hurt her.

"Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad)."

"Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi vyawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artists. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise)," he concluded.

About Pawan Singh's Career

Pawan is known for his roles in films such as 'Pratigya' (2008), 'Satya' (2017), 'Crack Fighter' (2019), 'Raja' (2019), Sher Singh (2019), and Har Har Gange (2023), among others. The actor has also lent his voice to songs like 'Aayi Nai' from 'Stree 2' and 'Lagavelu Lipstick.' (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)