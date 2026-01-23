Scindia Launches ₹365 Crore Development Projects For Tripura's Growth

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for eight important development projects in Tripura, with a total cost of ₹365 crore. These projects will provide fresh momentum to road connectivity, tourism, energy, and the holistic development of tribal areas in the State.

Union Minister Scindia said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ashtalakshmi' vision, the Northeast is no longer merely a geographical frontier, but is playing the role of an engine of India's growth, according to the release.

Inauguration of Projects Worth ₹270 Crore

Union Minister of Development of the North Eastern Region, Scindia, inaugurated five completed projects worth Rs 270 crore. These prominently include the Jatanbari-Mandirghat via Tirathmukh Road (13.775 km) and the improvement of the KA Road from Erarpar to Ambassa (28.90 km). With the construction of these roads, travel between villages, markets, schools, and hospitals will become easier, strengthening the local economy.

In addition, the Gandacherra-Raishyabari-Narikel Kunja Road (8.00 km) will connect tribal habitations to district headquarters and essential services, leading to a significant improvement in social inclusion and access to facilities. The Union Minister said that improved connectivity from Amarpur (Fatiksagar) to Chabimura will give a new boost to Tripura's heritage and tourism potential. This will provide tourists with an opportunity to experience ancient art and natural heritage, while increasing the income of local guides, artisans, and families.

He stated that under the PM-DevINE scheme, the Solar Micro Grid project will provide clean, reliable electricity in remote and difficult areas, thereby strengthening education, healthcare services, and livelihood opportunities.

Foundation Laid for New Projects Worth ₹95 Crore

Union Minister also laid the foundation stone for 3 new projects to be built at a cost of Rs 95 crore. These include the Kowaifung (Panjirai) to Karbook Road (9.10 km), the Jampui (PMGSY Point) to Kangrai Road, and the Burighat to Sermun-II Road. These projects will ensure sustained connectivity for hilly and interior areas, and remote regions will remain connected to the mainstream of development.

Centre's Sustained Investment in Northeast

Union Minister Scindia stated that over the last 12 years, the Central Government has invested more than Rs 6.5 lakh crore in the Northeast. Every Central Ministry is spending 10% of its budget in the Northeastern States, which is driving the region on an unprecedented path of development. (ANI)

