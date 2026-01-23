PM Shmyhal: We Expect To Shift From Emergency To Hourly Power Cuts In Coming Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the situation in the energy system remains difficult, with a significant power shortage. However, thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrenergo and distribution system operators, there is a trend towards partial stabilization.

“Regarding electricity supply, we expect to gradually transition from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days. Our task is to reach the projected schedules with a volume of up to 3-4 stages,” he wrote.

The minister added that additional reserve teams are being formed to strengthen the work.

Regarding distributed generation, a full verification of cogeneration plants in Kyiv and the region was carried out.

Kyiv may move to strict but predictable blackout schedules in coming days –

"Their total number and technical performance were clearly determined. Currently, only a third of the commissioned capacities are actually supplying energy to the grid. We are working with local authorities on this issue. All plants must be operational," Shmyhal stressed.

He assured that the authorities are continuing to work to restore light and heat to people as soon as possible.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to information from the DTEK Group, the situation with electricity throughout Ukraine has sharply deteriorated - due to attacks by Russian troops, the power system is operating at the limit of its capabilities.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram