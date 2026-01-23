Klasener Clinches CSI5* Jump-Off At Father Amir's Prix

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Germany's Christopher Klasener delivered a sensational victory in the CSI5* 155 cm Jump-Off at the third round of the HH The Father Amir's Prix at Al Shaqab yesterday, edging out world number two Scott Brash to claim the biggest win of his career.

Riding Popeye vd Bisschop, the 32-year-old produced a blistering clear jump-off in 35.92 seconds in the 1.55m class, a time that proved untouchable even for Brash, who settled for second aboard Hello Chadora Lady in 36.53 seconds.



Sheikh Talal bin Khalid Al Thani, Assistant Director of H H The Father Amir's Prix, presents the winners medal to Germany's Christopher Klassner, who won the CSI5* 155cm jump-Off. British rider Scott Brash came second, while Switzerland's Nadja Peter Steiner completed the podium.

Switzerland's Nadja Peter Steiner completed the podium with Clearround il Mondo in 38.46 seconds. The result marked a breakthrough moment for Klasener, ranked 588th in the world, after previously finishing third in a five-star Grand Prix at Al Shaqab in December.

“Popeye is still somewhat inexperienced at this level. So this is truly incredible,” Klasener said.

Nine classes, ranging from one to five stars, were contested yesterday, with a strong field of the world's top-ranked riders competing for a total prize fund exceeding €3.3m.

In the CSI5* Faults and Time 145cm, Britain's Millie Allen topped the class aboard Quick Diamant HR after producing a clear round in 60.92 seconds. Italy's Emanuele Gaudiano finished second with Vasco 118 in 61.55 seconds, while Portugal's Duarte Seabra took third riding Fernhill Leonardo in 62.90 seconds. Italy's Gaudiano went one better in the CSI3* Faults and Time 145cm, guiding Nikolaj de Music to victory with a clear round in 60.32 seconds.

American Kristen Vanderveen followed in second on Bull Run's Jireh in 62.55 seconds, with Saudi Arabia's Kamal Abdullah Bahamdan completing the podium aboard Kwikly in 65.25 seconds. Qatar's Suhaim Hamad Al Yafei claimed top honours in the CSI3* Special Two-Phase 130cm, stopping the clock at 33.60 seconds on Flash du Puits. Saudi rider Meshal Alqahtani placed second with Menke in 34.12 seconds, while Saeed Hamad Juma of Qatar finished third riding Wathnan Diesel in 34.57 seconds.

Another Qatari victory followed in the CSI3* Faults and Time 140cm, where Faleh Suwead Al Ajami steered Wathnan Qapella to a winning clear in 56.60 seconds. Saudi Arabia's Khaled Almobty placed second aboard Diamond Girl 40 in 58.42 seconds, with Jordan's Ibrahim Hani Bisharat third on Corona Irw in 59.92 seconds.

Egypt dominated the CSI1* Faults and Time 125cm, as Omar Mohamed Ahmed emerged victorious with a clear round in 49.98 seconds on Kamelia DS. Fellow Egyptian Saif Faisal Arafa finished second riding Lennard B in 50.57 seconds, while Saudi Arabia's Fonoon Alhumaidan claimed third aboard Underline des Marais in 51.14 seconds. In the youth category, Qatar's Nasser Hamad Al Maadheed secured victory in the CSIJ-B Special Two-Phase 115cm, posting a double clear in 31.31 seconds with Honolulu Brl. Mohammed Eisa Al Bukhari placed second on Steve Jobs in 32.39 seconds, followed by Abdulaziz Saoud Al Fakhroo on Falou in 32.96 seconds.

Qatar continued its strong showing in the CSI1* Special Two-Phase 115cm, with Abdulla Ahmad A L Al Musafri claiming first place aboard Celia Z in 30.13 seconds. Saudi rider Fonoon Alhumaidan finished second on Nikita Z Ouma in 31.57 seconds, while Abdul Rahman Ghanim A A Al Kuwari completed the podium riding Hadan des Fauvelieres in 32.27 seconds.



Abdullah Al Qashouti, Marketing and Communications Manager of the H H The Father Amir's Prix, presents the medal to Qatar's Suhaim Hamad Al Yafei, who claimed top honours in the CSI3* Special Two-Phase 130cm.

The local riders also impressed in the National Competition Optimum Time 80cm, where Meshael Mohammed Al Thani and Khalifa Joaan Al Thani shared first place after both finished just 0.05 seconds off the optimum time aboard Malaga and Ardfry Apollo respectively. Alya Hamad Al Thani placed third riding Juste with a margin of minus 0.24.

The third round HH The Father Amir's Prix concludes today with Grand Prix competitions across three categories, highlighted by the CSI5* Grand Prix at 160cm and the CSI3* Grand Prix at 150cm in the main outdoor arena, alongside the CSI1* Grand Prix at 130cm in the indoor arena.