Zelensky Changes Composition Of General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The corresponding decree No. 73/2026 has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

This document approves the recently appointed Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov and First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal as members of the Staff.

Vasyl Maliuk has been removed from the Staff.

The decree takes effect on the day of its publication.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported Vasyl Maliuk's resignation from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported President Zelensky's nomination of Mykhailo Fedoro for the post of Minister of Defense. On the same day, the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy was also supported.

