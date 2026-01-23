Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Changes Composition Of General Staff

Zelensky Changes Composition Of General Staff


2026-01-23 07:06:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The corresponding decree No. 73/2026 has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

This document approves the recently appointed Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov and First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal as members of the Staff.

Vasyl Maliuk has been removed from the Staff.

The decree takes effect on the day of its publication.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 13, the Verkhovna Rada supported Vasyl Maliuk's resignation from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Read also: Zelensky on energy: There are results in recovery, but situation remains very complicate

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported President Zelensky's nomination of Mykhailo Fedoro for the post of Minister of Defense. On the same day, the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy was also supported.

Photo: OP

MENAFN23012026000193011044ID1110643142



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search