Bangladesh In 'Dire Situation', Elections In Doubt: Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch Alleges 'Dire Situation'

Weeks ahead of the national elections in Bangladesh, Mohammed Ali Siddiqui, Secretary General of Bangladesh Human Rights Watch, said that the country is facing a dire situation, alleging a complete lack of law and order, absence of police protection, and denial of justice through the courts. Speaking to ANI on Friday, Siddiqui said that India's evacuation order signalled unrest and cast doubt over elections.

"It is a dire situation. There is no law and order there, no protection from the police. Even though the military is on the street with the magistrates' power, they are acting like stooges. People are unable to get any justice from the courts. The recent order by the Indian government for all diplomats and their family members to evacuate quickly is a sign that unrest may occur there. My assumption is that the elections there are not going to happen because, even if they do, there would be very little turnout," he said.

Bangladesh is set to undergo parliamentary elections on February 12. Bangladesh Election Commission had, in May last year, suspended the registration of the Awami League as a party. The Interim Government has banned all activities by the Awami League.

Rising Insecurity for Minorities

His remarks come against the backdrop of recent reports from Bangladesh highlighting attacks and rising insecurity faced by minority groups.

Hindu Man Killed in Narsingdi

Earlier, a 40-year-old Hindu man, Sarat Chakraborty Mani, was killed at night in Narsingdi, near Dhaka, after being attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified assailants, reported Bangladesh-based Weeklyblitz.

Residents and eyewitnesses claimed the attack occurred while Mani was operating his grocery shop at Charsindur Bazaar in Palash Upazila. The assailants reportedly arrived suddenly and assaulted him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene. He sustained critical injuries and died while being taken to the hospital, as per local media reports.

The incident marks the sixth reported killing of a Hindu individual in Bangladesh within the past few days.

(ANI)

