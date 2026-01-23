SEC Drops Civil Action Against Gemini's Lending Program

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Introduction

The settlement surrounding the Gemini Earn program marks a milestone in crypto enforcement history, as the SEC's civil action against Gemini Trust Company and Genesis Global Capital related to Earn has been dismissed with prejudice. Courtside filings reveal a joint stipulation that clears the way for full asset restitution to investors and secures Gemini's commitment to contribute up to $40 million to support that process. The decision, while not yet finalized by a judge, signals a shift toward settlement-driven resolutions in a turbulent regulatory landscape.



Rewritten article body

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil lawsuit against Gemini Trust Company and Genesis Global Capital in the Earn-related unregistered securities case has been dismissed with prejudice. Court filings show the parties submitted a joint stipulation to dismiss the action on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, effectively ending the SEC's claim over Gemini's crypto lending program with Genesis. A federal judge must still sign off on the stipulation before it becomes final. CourtListener.

The dismissal arrives roughly nine months after the SEC paused the action in April 2024, during a period of intensified crypto enforcement activity at the agency under acting chair Mark Uyeda. The pause coincided with a broader regulatory push that sought to reassess the balance between investor protection and innovative financing within the crypto ecosystem. The current resolution signals a transition from litigation toward restitution-focused settlement mechanics in a high-profile case that had become emblematic of the enforcement era surrounding crypto lending products.

The agency said the dismissal is grounded in the fact that investors in Gemini Earn will receive a 100% in-kind return of their assets through the Genesis bankruptcy process in mid-2024, with Gemini agreeing to contribute up to $40 million to fund the full restitution effort. That structure was designed to deliver asset recovery directly to participants, avoiding a potentially protracted liquidation that could have left many investors without complete compensation. Genesis had already reached a separate settlement with the SEC, agreeing to a $21 million penalty as part of its own resolution in the case. The combination of these outcomes aims to restore confidence for Earn participants while clarifying the responsibilities of platform operators in the wake of bankruptcy proceedings.

The terms laid out reflect a nuanced approach to investor restitution, attempting to balance practical recovery with regulatory accountability. In this instance, the in-kind return method, backed by a substantial funding commitment from Gemini, is positioned as a decisive step toward reconciling a complicated series of financial and legal questions raised by the Genesis bankruptcy and the Earn program. The court's eventual sign-off will be a formality that formalizes what the parties have already agreed upon and what creditors and investors have anticipated for months.

The SEC's involvement in the case began in January 2023, during a period when authorities heightened scrutiny of crypto-related activities, particularly lending and yield-generating programs that involved customer assets. The dismissal of the action returns the focus to the mechanics of asset recovery rather than ongoing litigation. For participants who entrusted their cryptocurrency to Earn, the settlement outlines a tangible pathway to recoupment and a degree of closure after a chapter that drew intense public attention to the risk profiles of crypto lending platforms.

Gemini's settlement with Genesis and the subsequent restitution framework contribute to a broader narrative about how regulators and market participants navigate the balance between innovation and investor protection. While the legal framework around crypto lending remains complex and evolving, the current outcome provides a blueprint for how similar cases may be resolved in the future, prioritizing asset return schedules and clear financial commitments from involved entities. The Genesis bankruptcy proceedings continue to unfold, and observers will closely monitor payout timelines and creditor distributions as the restitution process progresses.

SEC continues to drop cases

Gemini's case adds to a growing list of crypto enforcement actions that U.S. authorities have moved to close since the new administration took office, signaling a broader recalibration of priorities in crypto regulation. While appetite for aggressive action may ebb in some quarters, the emphasis on orderly settlements and transparent restitution arrangements appears to be rising, potentially shaping how future cases are negotiated and resolved rather than litigated to the wire.

As the dust settles, market participants will be watching how these outcomes influence perceptions of safety and return profiles across crypto lending products. The Genesis bankruptcy continues to be a focal point for creditors seeking timely distributions, and the restitution framework established in this settlement could influence expectations for similar recoveries in other distressed platforms. In a rapidly evolving regulatory environment, the Gemini-Genesis settlement stands as a notable instance of how enforcement, bankruptcy, and restitution intersect to deliver practical outcomes for investors.

