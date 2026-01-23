Kremlin Turning Universities Into Mobilization Tool Disinformation Watchdog

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said this in a post on Telegram.

"At one of Russia's leading universities – the Higher School of Economics – students who are at risk of expulsion are being offered, instead of studying, to serve for a year in drone units. During the period of service, an academic leave is granted, with the possibility of returning to studies after it ends," the statement said.

Similar schemes are already operating at other prestigious technical universities in Russia. In effect, Russian universities are performing the functions of recruitment centers. In this way, the Kremlin is deliberately shifting the education system into the service of war, erasing the line between the civilian sphere and the military machine. Whereas higher education was previously aimed at acquiring knowledge and mastering professions, Russia's educational institutions are now involved in carrying out a state task of searching for and recruiting human resources for the war.

The CCD stressed that the militarization of universities is further proof that the Putin regime is preparing for a prolonged war and views young people solely as expendable resources for it.

