Partisans Identify Location Of Russian Air Defense Missile System On Kerch Peninsula
"Scouts of 'Crimean Wind' have identified the location of a battery of an air defense missile system on the Kerch Peninsula," the statement said.
It is noted that the system includes four S-300/S-400 launchers, a control point (command post), a 96L6E surveillance radar, a 30N6E target tracking and illumination radar, and a transporter-loader vehicle.
The exact coordinates have also been determined.Read also: Partisans disable substation in Russia's Bryansk region
Monitoring of the SAM battery's combat duty schedule is ongoing.
As Ukrinform reported, in Crimea the Defense Forces struck Russian "Nebo-U" radars and a "Pantsir-S1" air defense system.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment