Partisans Identify Location Of Russian Air Defense Missile System On Kerch Peninsula

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind" stated this in a post.

"Scouts of 'Crimean Wind' have identified the location of a battery of an air defense missile system on the Kerch Peninsula," the statement said.

It is noted that the system includes four S-300/S-400 launchers, a control point (command post), a 96L6E surveillance radar, a 30N6E target tracking and illumination radar, and a transporter-loader vehicle.

The exact coordinates have also been determined.

Monitoring of the SAM battery's combat duty schedule is ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, in Crimea the Defense Forces struck Russian "Nebo-U" radars and a "Pantsir-S1" air defense system.