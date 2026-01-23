Partners To Provide Ukraine With Over 6,000 Units Of Energy Equipment Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said this in a post on Telegram following a coordination meeting of the G7+ Ukraine Energy Coordination Group, Ukrinform reports.

"I expressed gratitude to our partners for the assistance already provided and the assistance that will come to our country in the near future. The partners announced and confirmed the provision of new support packages, which include over 6,000 units of large energy equipment and contributions to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund," the post reads.

In particular, the European Union will provide 447 generators. Italy will allocate EUR 10 million to the Energy Support Fund and has earmarked an additional EUR 50 million in its budget, while the Lithuanian government has pledged to supply 90 generators.

Kyiv to receive additional distributed generation sources from communities

Germany will transfer EUR 60 million in support and provide additional equipment, including 33 cogeneration units, 15 mobile hybrid generators, 300 photovoltaic installations, 375 battery units, 31 boiler units, 45 pieces of construction machinery, and 10 water heaters.

The United Kingdom will contribute nearly EUR 23 million to the Fund, and the United States will provide $400 million for humanitarian projects to support Ukrainians this winter.

France is expected to deliver more than 100 generators with a total capacity of 13 MW, while Japan will provide 140 small and medium-capacity generators, 60 small and medium transformers, equipment for repair work, two cogeneration units, and 13 sets of frequency converters.

Svyrydenko informed partners about the situation in the energy sector and invited meeting participants to visit Ukraine to see firsthand the consequences of Russian shelling and its impact on people's lives.

As reported, the shortage of backup generation capacity for municipal utilities exceeds 500 MW, and the government is asking businesses to join efforts to create a reserve fund.

Photo: Yulia Svyrydenko / Telegram