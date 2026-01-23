Umerov On Negotiations In UAE: Ukrainian Team Ready To Work In Various Formats

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, on Telegram.

“In Abu Dhabi, together with Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, and Serhii Kyslytsia, we participated in a trilateral meeting between the Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides. We appreciate American mediation,” Umerov said.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, Generals Daniel Driscoll and Alex Grinkevich participated in the consultations on behalf of the US.

According to Umerov, the Russian delegation included representatives of military intelligence and the army.

“The meeting was devoted to the parameters for ending the Russian war and the further logic of the negotiation process with the aim of moving towards a dignified and lasting peace. There will be more meetings tomorrow,” the NSDC secretary said.

He added that the Ukrainian delegation will be joined tomorrow by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Andrii Hnatov, and the Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Vadym Skibitsky.

Some teams arrive inDhabi for negotiations, OP says

As Umerov noted,“we report to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the results of each stage.”

“The Ukrainian team is working cohesively within the framework of the tasks set by President Zelensky. We are ready to work in different formats depending on the course of the dialogue,” the NSDC secretary emphasized.

As reported, on January 23, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the Ukrainian negotiating team the topics and desired outcome of the trilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates. The President noted that representatives of the Ukrainian team took into account that the formats of the negotiations may vary.

Photo: OP