Umerov On Negotiations In UAE: Ukrainian Team Ready To Work In Various Formats
“In Abu Dhabi, together with Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, and Serhii Kyslytsia, we participated in a trilateral meeting between the Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides. We appreciate American mediation,” Umerov said.
Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, Generals Daniel Driscoll and Alex Grinkevich participated in the consultations on behalf of the US.
According to Umerov, the Russian delegation included representatives of military intelligence and the army.
“The meeting was devoted to the parameters for ending the Russian war and the further logic of the negotiation process with the aim of moving towards a dignified and lasting peace. There will be more meetings tomorrow,” the NSDC secretary said.
He added that the Ukrainian delegation will be joined tomorrow by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Andrii Hnatov, and the Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Vadym Skibitsky.Read also: Some teams arrive in Abu Dhabi for negotiations, OP says
As Umerov noted,“we report to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the results of each stage.”
“The Ukrainian team is working cohesively within the framework of the tasks set by President Zelensky. We are ready to work in different formats depending on the course of the dialogue,” the NSDC secretary emphasized.
As reported, on January 23, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the Ukrainian negotiating team the topics and desired outcome of the trilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates. The President noted that representatives of the Ukrainian team took into account that the formats of the negotiations may vary.
Photo: OP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment