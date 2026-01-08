Orbs Brings Onchain Perpetuals To Monad Through Atlantis Integration

Orbs announced today that Atlantis has integrated Orbs' Perpetual Hub Ultra to enable onchain perpetual futures trading on Monad. The integration expands Atlantis beyond spot trading, adding a fully managed perpetuals stack powered by Orbs' Layer-3 infrastructure and positioning Atlantis as a comprehensive DeFi hub on Monad.

Perpetual Hub Ultra is a scalable, capital-efficient perpetual futures protocol that delivers a full perps stack (hedging, liquidation, oracles, and a pro trading interface) through a modular integration layer, enabling decentralized exchanges to aggregate liquidity from multiple sources without building custom infrastructure. Ultra enables fast deployment and intent-based execution, allowing fully decentralized trading venues to offer competitive performance and user experience.

Built on Atlantis' modular V4 architecture, the integration allows the platform to offer perpetual futures through a plug-and-play framework without requiring custom backend development. Users gain access to deep aggregated liquidity, customizable leverage, and efficient execution, while Atlantis retains flexibility to evolve its trading offering as the ecosystem grows.

“This integration shows how advanced onchain derivatives can be deployed quickly and efficiently without sacrificing decentralization,” said Ran Hammer, head of ecosystem at Orbs.“By powering perpetuals on Atlantis through Perpetual Hub Ultra, Orbs is enabling teams on Monad to offer professional-grade derivatives trading using a modular, turnkey infrastructure.”

Perpetual Hub Ultra builds on Orbs' earlier Perpetual Hub deployments, which are already live across multiple decentralized trading venues. The Ultra version extends these capabilities by routing liquidity from both onchain and offchain sources, including major centralized exchanges, while maintaining decentralized settlement and execution.

The deployment further establishes Orbs as an execution layer for advanced onchain trading, supporting aggregated liquidity, advanced order types, and decentralized derivatives. By operating as a Layer-3 network secured by a public set of permissionless validators using delegated proof-of-stake, Orbs enables DeFi protocols to deliver execution quality comparable to centralized exchanges.

As intent-based trading continues to grow in spot markets, Perpetual Hub Ultra brings the same model to perpetual futures. The integration with Atlantis demonstrates how decentralized exchanges can compete on performance and user experience while remaining fully onchain and composable within the broader DeFi ecosystem.

About Atlantis

Atlantis is a DeFi hub built on Monad, designed around a modular V4, plugin-based architecture that enables continuous upgrades without migrations. The platform combines swaps, advanced order types, perpetuals trading, cross-chain swaps, fiat on-ramps, and vetted IDO access through Stargate Atlantis in a single interface.

Atlantis also offers farming, staking, bonds, token creation, token and liquidity locking, and DeFAI integrations. By combining AI-driven fee optimization with Monad's high-performance execution, Atlantis delivers lower gas costs while evolving alongside its community to support next-generation DeFi applications. Learn more athttps://x.com/AtlantisDEX_xyz.

About Orbs

Orbs is a decentralized Layer 3 blockchain designed for advanced on-chain trading. Using a Proof of Stake consensus, Orbs acts as a supplementary execution layer that enables complex logic and scripts beyond the capabilities of standard smart contracts. Orbs powered protocols, including dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub, bring CeFi level execution to decentralized markets. With a global team spanning multiple locations, Orbs continues to innovate at the frontier of blockchain infrastructure. Learn more at

