Situation With Electricity Across Ukraine Becomes Significantly More Complicated - DTEK

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the DTEK Group on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that some facilities are currently undergoing emergency repairs.

says he reaches agreement with Trump on delivering Patriot missiles to Ukrain

“To prevent overload, dispatchers are forced to implement emergency shutdowns. Energy specialists are already working on restoration,” the statement said.

According to the company, specialists are expected to complete repairs at some facilities in the coming days.

As reported, Ukrenergo announced a significant complication of the situatio as of the morning of January 23. The company noted that several power generation facilities were undergoing emergency repairs.

Photos from Ukrinform can be purchased here.