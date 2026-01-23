Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Situation With Electricity Across Ukraine Becomes Significantly More Complicated - DTEK

Situation With Electricity Across Ukraine Becomes Significantly More Complicated - DTEK


2026-01-23 07:06:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the DTEK Group on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that some facilities are currently undergoing emergency repairs.

Read also: Zelensky says he reaches agreement with Trump on delivering Patriot missiles to Ukrain

“To prevent overload, dispatchers are forced to implement emergency shutdowns. Energy specialists are already working on restoration,” the statement said.

According to the company, specialists are expected to complete repairs at some facilities in the coming days.

As reported, Ukrenergo announced a significant complication of the situatio as of the morning of January 23. The company noted that several power generation facilities were undergoing emergency repairs.

Photos from Ukrinform can be purchased here.

MENAFN23012026000193011044ID1110643143



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search