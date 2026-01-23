Situation With Electricity Across Ukraine Becomes Significantly More Complicated - DTEK
It is noted that some facilities are currently undergoing emergency repairs.Read also: Zelensky says he reaches agreement with Trump on delivering Patriot missiles to Ukrain
“To prevent overload, dispatchers are forced to implement emergency shutdowns. Energy specialists are already working on restoration,” the statement said.
According to the company, specialists are expected to complete repairs at some facilities in the coming days.
As reported, Ukrenergo announced a significant complication of the situatio as of the morning of January 23. The company noted that several power generation facilities were undergoing emergency repairs.
Photos from Ukrinform can be purchased here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment