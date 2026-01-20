Quartz Market Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts Report 2026-2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The quartz market presents opportunities in semiconductor and solar applications due to its critical role in advanced manufacturing, spurred by increased demand for ultra-high-purity quartz and larger solar wafers. Geographic diversity and sustainable practices offer further growth avenues, especially in Asia-Pacific and North America.

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quartz - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Quartz Market is poised for significant growth, with expected increases from 3.59 million tons in 2025 to 3.8 million tons by 2026 and projections showing a climb to 5.05 million tons by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.86% over the 2026-2031

This robust expansion underscores quartz's vital role in high-tech industries such as semiconductor lithography, photovoltaic (PV) ingot growth, optical fibers, and engineered surfaces. Advances in semiconductor manufacturing, requiring ultra-high-purity quartz, push suppliers to enhance purification processes to meet stringent impurity thresholds as chip technology advances.

Global Quartz Market Trends and Insights

Growing Solar-PV Capacity Surge

The global demand for photovoltaic systems continues to rise, necessitating ultra-pure quartz crucibles for silicon ingot production at high temperatures. The shift to larger wafer formats necessitates increased crucible diameters and precise uniformity, fostering long-term supply agreements with wafer manufacturers. Asia-Pacific leads in demand, while incentives in Europe and the U.S. are fostering localized material processing, positioning solar applications as crucial for quartz stability amidst tech cycles.

Semiconductor Node-Shrink Drives Ultra-High-Purity Demand

Ultra-high-purity quartz is critical for semiconductor fabs operating at node geometries below 7 nm. Suppliers employ advanced refining techniques to achieve minimal impurities, maintaining competitive advantages as the demand for purity intensifies with the progression toward even smaller nodes. As the semiconductor industry advances, demand for high-purity quartz is anticipated to grow, exceeding general market trends through 2030.

Ecological Impact of Quartz Mining

Environmental considerations in quartz mining, including habitat disruption and emissions, are leading to stricter regulations and lengthier project timelines. Companies without strong ESG strategies may face increased capital expenditures, while recyclers and environmentally-friendly alternatives gain favor. Despite the challenges, these regulations are pushing innovation in sourcing methods, balancing ecological impacts with market needs.

Segment Analysis

Silicon metal represented the majority share of the quartz market in 2025, primarily for applications in aluminum alloys, silicones, and polysilicon. This segment is expected to grow with increased demand for lightweight materials and solar-grade silicon. High-purity quartz, though smaller in volume, holds substantial value with a predicted 7.18% CAGR through 2031. Events such as Hurricane Helene have emphasized the need for diversified sourcing, enhancing the strategic position of global HPQ suppliers.

The Quartz Report covers various segments by product type (High-Purity Quartz, Quartz Crystal, Silicon Metal), end-user industry (Electronics, Solar, Optical Fiber, Automotive, Construction), and geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle-East, Africa), with forecasts in terms of volume.

Geography Analysis

Asia-Pacific held a significant market share in 2025, driven by China's integrated quartz processing infrastructure. Emerging processing hubs in India and Vietnam are benefiting from supportive policies, contributing to a 6.27% regional CAGR through 2031. North America remains crucial due to its high-purity quartz resources, though challenges like high energy costs impact growth. Europe maintains a niche in value-added quartz processing, while South America, the Middle East, and Africa provide additional output despite facing logistical constraints.

Companies Featured



AGC Inc.

Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd

Dow

East Hope Group

Elkem ASA

Ferroglobe

Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.

Imerys

India Quartz

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Ltd

MACTUS

NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD.

Nordic Mining ASA

Saint-Gobain

Sibelco

SIMCOA

The Quartz Corp WACKER CHEMIE AG

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900