Talk To People In Cuba And You'll Hear The US Underestimates Them

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Cuban capital of Havana, where we are currently on a research trip, woke to an unfamiliar silence on January 5. As we drove through the city, no music drifted from open windows and shops and restaurants were shuttered. The streets were almost deserted.

It was the first day of national mourning for the 32 Cuban soldiers killed during the US operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in Caracas two days earlier. For 48 hours, Cubans observed a duelo (period of grief), honouring what some describe as the“heroes who resisted the aggressors”.

Apart from the eerie quiet, little else in Havana has changed. Street vendors still try to lure tourists with half‐price cigars and last‐minute excursions. The general hospital's neon lights flicker under the strain of power cuts. And the once‐grand, now crumbling, facades of buildings in central Havana remain coated in a thick film of dust, while passers-by dodge the occasional falling piece of concrete.

The US government says Cuban officials should be scared of becoming their next target. At a news conference on January 3, secretary of state Marco Rubio said:“If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I'd be concerned.” President Donald Trump has since urged Cuba to“make a deal” with his government or face consequences.

But no one seems particularly troubled by the possibility that the US attack on Caracas might be repeated here.“They have always underestimated us,” says Antonio, our taxi driver, as he steers through the empty streets. He speaks with the matter‐of‐fact pride common among Cubans, quick to recall the fiasco of the failed Bay of Pigs US invasion in 1961.“It won't happen here, Cubans are different.”