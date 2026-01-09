Land For Jobs Scam: Nityanand Rai Welcomes Court Order On Lalu Family

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai welcomed the Rouse Avenue Court judgement to frame charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and several other accused in the corruption case related to the alleged land for jobs scam case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

'Lalu Family, Corruption are Synonymous'

Reacting to the Rouse Avenue Court's order, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Friday that the Lalu family and corruption are synonymous. Today, the court has also accepted the fact that the Lalu family is prima facie guilty in the land-for-jobs case, and the trial will proceed against them.

Nityanand Rai, in a statement, said that the Lalu family is involved in corruption and has been involved in it. "This is known to the entire Bihar, and today the court has also put its seal on this fact," he said.

'Tejashwi Following in Lalu's Footsteps'

"This is not the first time the court has found Lalu Yadav guilty in corruption cases. Earlier, he was also found guilty in the Fodder Scam. Lalu Family, including Tejashwi Yadav, former Dy CM of Bihar, is also involved in Corruption, that's why people of Bihar taught them a lesson in the recent Assembly Election in Bihar.

Former Bihar BJP President and Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur, Nityanand Rai, said that Tejashwi Yadav is following in the footsteps of Lalu Yadav and is completely steeped in corruption. That is why in the recent Assembly elections, the people of Bihar completely rejected them and effectively confined the Lalu family to their homes.

'Looted the Poor'

Targeting the Lalu family, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, while in power, looted the poor and the underprivileged. "Exploitation of the poor has been the nature of the Lalu family. This is just a small example in which the court has found Lalu Yadav and his family guilty today, but the basic objective of Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav is to promote their own family's interests and exploit the poor," he said.

Nityanand Rai challenged the Lalu family that if they have the courage, they should publicly announce the return of the lands that they had got registered in their family members' names from the poor in the name of a government job.

Delhi Court Frames Charges

In a fresh setback to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, a Delhi court on Friday framed charges against the accused in the alleged Railways land-for-jobs corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order holding that a prima facie case of corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy is made out against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.

