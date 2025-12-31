403
RSF Launches Strikes on Southern Sudan, Causalities Reported
(MENAFN) Multiple fatalities and injuries resulted from a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) assault in South Kordofan, southern Sudan, on Wednesday, according to local media outlets.
Paramilitary RSF troops, alongside allied combatants from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement–North (SPLM-N), launched artillery bombardments against Dilling city during early morning hours, Sudan News portal reported, citing witness accounts. RSF unmanned aircraft also struck the al-Samasim district along the route connecting Dilling and Kadugli within the same state.
Initial accounts suggest the strikes hit a concentration of displaced civilians evacuating Kadugli town.
A separate bombardment hit Dilling's Faraghal neighborhood, causing civilian casualties and wounded, witnesses said.
The RSF has not issued any statement regarding these reports.
One day earlier, the paramilitary organization announced seizing control of the strategically important al-Taqatu' zone in South Kordofan, releasing video documentation showing their forces positioned at the location. The Sudanese army has remained silent on these claims.
The three Kordofan provinces—North, West, and South—have experienced weeks of intense combat between government forces and the RSF, forcing tens of thousands to abandon their homes.
Across Sudan's 18 states, the RSF maintains dominance over all five states comprising the Darfur region in the western territories, excluding certain northern sections of North Darfur that remain under army authority. Government forces control the majority of the remaining 13 states spanning southern, northern, eastern, and central areas, including the capital Khartoum.
The armed confrontation between the Sudanese military and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has claimed thousands of lives and forced millions into displacement.
