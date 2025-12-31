403
Lebanon Demands Sovereignty Respect in Ties with Iran
(MENAFN) Lebanon's top diplomat has drawn a firm line with Tehran, insisting that future bilateral ties hinge on strict adherence to Lebanese independence and state authority.
Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji delivered the pointed message Tuesday in written correspondence with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, responding to New Year greetings as he laid out conditions for resetting the troubled relationship between the two nations.
Rajji advocated for launching a "new page" in bilateral relations, asserting that peace and prosperity represent urgent necessities for Lebanon, Iran, and the broader Middle East.
The Lebanese minister pressed for establishing an honest and transparent dialogue with Iran designed to reconstruct mutual trust, stressing that future ties must rest on a constructive approach and mutual respect.
Crucially, Rajji underscored that bilateral cooperation should be conducted exclusively through the two governments and their legitimate institutions in a manner that safeguards the sovereignty and independence of both countries.
Beirut's government has consistently indicated that strengthening Iranian relations demands unambiguous respect for state authority and non-interference, specifically concerning armed non-state actors operating within Lebanese territory. Previous statements by Iranian officials backing Hezbollah had sparked anger in Beirut.
The diplomatic exchange signals Lebanon's determination to reclaim control over foreign policy and internal affairs amid years of economic collapse and political fragmentation.
