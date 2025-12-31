403
Turkish Airlines Aims to be in Global Top Five by 2033
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s national carrier, Turkish Airlines, is projected to rank among the world’s five largest airlines by 2033, once its fleet expands to 813 aircraft, according to CEO Bilal Eksi.
Speaking in Rize on the Black Sea coast, Eksi emphasized that the airline represents the aspirations of Türkiye’s 84 million citizens.
He highlighted the remarkable growth of Turkish Airlines, noting that its fleet has surged from just 65 planes in 2003 to 514 today.
"In 2033, the 100th anniversary of Turkish Airlines, we will reach 813 aircraft. When we reach this point, we will be one of the top five airlines in the world. Nearly 600 aircraft have been ordered. We expect these to join our fleet within the next 10-12 years," he said.
Eksi stressed that all financing for the new aircraft will be covered by the airline’s own resources, adding: "Thus, we are building a second Turkish Airlines within the next 10 years. We are doubling the size of Turkish Airlines."
He recalled the airline’s earlier status: "We fly all over the world. In 2003, Turkish Airlines had 65 aircraft and we ranked 35th in the world in terms of aircraft fleet size. At that time, we flew to 55 countries and 103 destinations. Turkish Airlines was a boutique airline. Today we boast numbers that all Turkish people can be proud of."
Outlining the global reach of the airline, Eksi added: "We’ve been flying to 132 countries for 356 years and we have 514 aircraft. Turkish Airlines holds the number nine airline certification in the world in terms of the number of aircraft. This is a great achievement of the Turkish people and a source of pride for our youth."
