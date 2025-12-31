403
Meta Acquires AI Startup Manus
(MENAFN) US technology giant Meta announced on Tuesday that it has purchased Chinese-founded artificial intelligence startup Manus, furthering its extensive investments in AI.
"We are excited to announce that Manus is joining Meta to bring a leading agent to billions of people and unlock opportunities for businesses across our products," Meta said in a statement.
Earlier this year, Manus—originally established in China before relocating to Singapore—introduced its first general-purpose AI agent, capable of handling complex tasks such as data analysis, software coding, and market research.
Within just eight months of its founding, the company reported an annual average revenue exceeding $100 million, with a revenue run rate surpassing $125 million.
According to Meta, the acquisition aims to accelerate AI innovation for enterprises and integrate advanced automation into both consumer and business solutions, including its Meta AI assistant.
"Manus is already serving the daily needs of millions of users and businesses worldwide ... We plan to scale this service to many more businesses," Meta stated.
Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal is being finalized at a value of more than $2 billion.
