Thirty-five million dollars’ heist strikes German bank
(MENAFN) Police have reported a highly organized robbery at a Sparkasse savings bank in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, in which thieves made off with an estimated $35 million (around €30 million) in cash and personal valuables over the Christmas holidays, as stated by reports.
The break-in occurred between Saturday evening and Monday morning. The suspects bypassed security by drilling through a thick concrete wall to reach the vault and then forced open over 3,000 safety deposit boxes, affecting roughly 2,700 customers. Police discovered the aftermath only after a fire alarm triggered shortly before 4:00 am on Monday.
Investigators believe the perpetrators used a specialized, industrial-grade drill. A police spokesperson described the robbery as “professionally executed.”
Witnesses reported seeing multiple individuals carrying large bags through a nearby parking garage over the weekend, while security footage captured a black Audi RS 6 speeding away early Monday with masked occupants. The vehicle had been stolen from Hanover, about 200 kilometers away.
Customers arriving on Tuesday found the branch sealed off. Hundreds gathered outside, demanding explanations after the bank confirmed that 95% of the safety deposit boxes had been breached.
Police estimated the financial damage to be “in the two-digit million range,” noting that contents of each deposit box are insured up to €10,300, implying a total loss of at least €30 million. Many customers remain concerned that insurance payouts may not fully cover their losses and are reviewing additional coverage.
The bank branch remains closed as authorities continue their investigation. No arrests have been made, and the suspects are still at large.
