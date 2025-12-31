403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Slams Israel for Ratifying Law Cutting UNRWA Power, Water
(MENAFN) The Arab League issued a forceful condemnation Tuesday after Israel's parliament approved legislation severing electricity and water supplies to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) facilities.
The pan-Arab organization characterized the measure as another phase in a sustained campaign against UNRWA, noting it follows earlier legislation designed to prohibit the agency's operations throughout occupied Palestinian territories, according to an AL statement.
The Arab League branded the law a "flagrant violation" of the immunities and privileges of UN organizations and a defiance of a UN General Assembly resolution reflecting the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion on Israel's obligations in the territories, including East Jerusalem.
The regional body cautioned that the immediately enforceable law risks "catastrophic repercussions" and threatens to cripple UNRWA's capacity to provide vital services to Palestinian refugees, especially in Gaza where the agency serves as a cornerstone of reconstruction initiatives.
The AL called on the international community to fulfill legal and moral obligations by opposing Israeli actions targeting UNRWA.
Monday saw the Knesset advance the legislation through final reading with 59 lawmakers supporting and seven opposing, prohibiting electricity and water provision to all UNRWA-operated facilities. The agency administers hundreds of educational institutions and healthcare centers throughout Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem under UN authorization.
Israeli officials have alleged that more than 10 percent of UNRWA's staff in Gaza have ties to Hamas and other Palestinian militants. The UN agency has repeatedly denied the claim.
The pan-Arab organization characterized the measure as another phase in a sustained campaign against UNRWA, noting it follows earlier legislation designed to prohibit the agency's operations throughout occupied Palestinian territories, according to an AL statement.
The Arab League branded the law a "flagrant violation" of the immunities and privileges of UN organizations and a defiance of a UN General Assembly resolution reflecting the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion on Israel's obligations in the territories, including East Jerusalem.
The regional body cautioned that the immediately enforceable law risks "catastrophic repercussions" and threatens to cripple UNRWA's capacity to provide vital services to Palestinian refugees, especially in Gaza where the agency serves as a cornerstone of reconstruction initiatives.
The AL called on the international community to fulfill legal and moral obligations by opposing Israeli actions targeting UNRWA.
Monday saw the Knesset advance the legislation through final reading with 59 lawmakers supporting and seven opposing, prohibiting electricity and water provision to all UNRWA-operated facilities. The agency administers hundreds of educational institutions and healthcare centers throughout Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem under UN authorization.
Israeli officials have alleged that more than 10 percent of UNRWA's staff in Gaza have ties to Hamas and other Palestinian militants. The UN agency has repeatedly denied the claim.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment