Kremlin says attempted attack was attempt to undermine Trump
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has claimed that Ukraine’s failed attempt to strike Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official residence was not only an attack on Russia but also an effort to sabotage US President Donald Trump’s attempts to mediate a resolution to the conflict, as stated by reports.
The incident, involving 91 kamikaze drones that were intercepted before reaching the Novgorod Region residence, was disclosed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who met with Trump in Miami last weekend, has denied any involvement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the strike as “an act of terrorism aimed at derailing the negotiations, and not just President Putin personally,” referencing Zelensky’s controversial Christmas address in which he wished death to “him” — understood to be Russia’s leader.
“This was directed against Trump, against President Trump’s efforts to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” Peskov added. Putin informed Trump about the incident during a phone call on Monday, which the Kremlin says demonstrated that the Ukrainian “provocation” did not damage the trust established between the two leaders.
Trump, for his part, said he was “very angry” upon hearing the news, recalling Zelensky’s request for long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, which he had declined earlier this year. Putin’s foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Trump mentioned the Tomahawks during their conversation.
Peskov indicated that Russia’s response will include adopting a firmer diplomatic stance regarding a peace deal with Ukraine, alongside a military-determined reaction to the attack.
