Sudan Gold Output Surpasses Targets in 2025
(MENAFN) Sudan surpassed its gold production targets in 2025, extracting 70 tonnes of the precious metal while locked in a devastating two-year civil conflict, the Sudanese Mineral Resources Company (SMRC) announced.
The state-controlled enterprise achieved 113% of its annual production goal, reaching "the highest production level in the past five years," according to a statement posted on Facebook Monday.
Total public revenues climbed to 1.087 trillion Sudanese pounds—approximately $426 million—representing 132% of projected targets for the year, the SMRC disclosed.
Between January and October 2025, the company produced 53 tonnes of gold that generated $909 million in export income, figures presented during a board meeting chaired by Minister of Minerals Nour El-Daem Taha revealed.
Taha commended the company's output amid what he characterized as persistent obstacles, urging the SMRC to "redouble efforts during 2026 to continue the path of achievements," while mandating that national mining expansion initiatives be integrated into 2026 planning.
The mineral remains Sudan's most lucrative export commodity. Official data shows gold shipments produced over $1.5 billion during the first ten months of 2024 alone, even as armed conflict devastated the East African nation.
"[The minerals sector] has a major role in supporting the state treasury and the national economy, as well as the war effort," said SMRC director Mohamed Taher Omer, as quoted by media.
However, transparency concerns surround actual production volumes. According to the Swiss agency SWISSAID, official gold exports in 2024 totaled approximately 22.9–31 tonnes, generating roughly $1.57–1.59 billion in revenue. A substantial portion of gold production—estimated between 40% and 70%—was reportedly exported through unofficial channels, outside the formal reporting system.
Multiple sources identified the UAE as the primary hub for both official and unofficial gold shipments, functioning as a crucial intermediary for Sudanese gold entering international markets.
