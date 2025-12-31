403
Iran Strikes Back at Trump Military Threats
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a stern warning Tuesday that Tehran will deliver severe consequences for any hostile actions, responding to fresh military threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Pezeshkian delivered his message via social media platform X after Trump threatened Monday to launch significant military operations should Iran restart ballistic missile or nuclear weapons development.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran's response to any cruel aggression would be harsh and regret-inducing," Pezeshkian said.
Trump, addressing journalists in Florida during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Monday: "Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we're going to have to knock them down."
In a counter-statement, Ali Shamkhani, a political advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and representative in the country's Defense Council, posted on X that Iran's missile and defense capabilities "are not containable or permission-based."
"Any aggression will face an immediate harsh response beyond its planners' imagination," he added.
Hostilities between Iran and the United States have intensified following multiple strikes in June. On June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on several locations in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. On June 22, U.S. forces bombed the Iranian nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.
