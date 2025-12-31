403
Russia, Iran Vow to Fast-Track Energy, Transport Deals
(MENAFN) Moscow and Tehran committed Tuesday to expediting critical infrastructure and energy cooperation, deepening ties as both nations face mounting Western sanctions.
During a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized urgent implementation of collaborative ventures spanning power generation facilities and transportation networks, the Iranian presidency confirmed. Pezeshkian characterized finalizing these cooperative frameworks as a "main priority" for Tehran and advocated for consistent monitoring mechanisms to maintain tight coordination.
The Kremlin revealed that nuclear developments in Iran featured prominently in discussions, alongside exploration of enhanced collaboration spanning various domains. The exchange encompassed reciprocal diplomatic backing, with Putin denouncing recent statements from U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Iran, per the Iranian statement.
According to a Kremlin statement, Pezeshkian denounced an unmanned aerial assault that Moscow claimed targeted Putin's official compound in the Novgorod region on Monday—an attack the Kremlin attributed to Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday denied the accusation, calling it "another lie from the Russian Federation."
