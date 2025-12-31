403
Turkish President Rebukes Israel's Somaliland Move
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a sharp rebuke Tuesday against Israel's diplomatic recognition of Somaliland, branding the action illegitimate and unacceptable while pledging unwavering support for Somalia's territorial unity.
Erdogan issued his condemnation during a joint press conference alongside visiting Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in the Turkish capital.
Türkiye intends to initiate energy exploration operations in Somalia throughout 2026 to bolster the nation's development trajectory, Erdogan revealed. Both governments are simultaneously exploring the establishment of a space launch facility on Somali territory as part of expanding strategic collaboration, the Turkish leader added.
Mohamud equally denounced Israel's diplomatic maneuver, characterizing it as an "aggressive stance" that violates international law and undermines regional diplomacy and African unity.
Israel recently emerged as the first nation to extend formal recognition to Somaliland—a self-declared independent territory that seceded from Somalia—as a sovereign state, triggering widespread international condemnation.
The controversial recognition has intensified diplomatic tensions across the Horn of Africa region, with Somalia's government and its allies viewing the move as a direct assault on Somalia's sovereignty and territorial boundaries.
