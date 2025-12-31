403
Iran pledges severe retaliation to US, Israel
(MENAFN) Iran has pledged a swift and severe response to any act of aggression amid renewed threats from the US and Israel, as stated by reports.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump, speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warned that Washington would “knock the hell” out of Iran if it attempted to revive its nuclear or ballistic missile programs.
In response, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated on X that Iran’s defense strategy ensures that “some responses are determined long before threats reach the stage of execution.” He added that any aggression would prompt an “immediate” and “harsh” response “beyond the imagination of its planners.”
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reinforced the warning on Tuesday, asserting, “Iran’s response to any tyrannical aggression will be harsh and regrettable.” He also framed the tensions in broader terms, describing Iran as being in a “full-scale war with the US, Israel and Europe.”
The exchange of threats comes months after a 12-day air campaign in June, when the US and Israel jointly targeted Iranian nuclear sites, alleging without evidence that Tehran was pursuing nuclear weapons. Iran denied these claims and retaliated with its own strikes on Israel.
Russia has called for de-escalation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Moscow believes it is necessary to “refrain from any steps that could lead to an escalation of tension in the region” and emphasized that “dialogue with Iran” should be prioritized. Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke by phone with Pezeshkian on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations, strategic cooperation, and developments regarding Iran’s nuclear program, according to the Kremlin.
