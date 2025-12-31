403
Chinese FM says nation played mediating role in India, Pakistan conflict
(MENAFN) China played a mediating role during the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated on Tuesday, as reported by general sources. Speaking at a symposium titled International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations, Wang also highlighted Beijing’s involvement in resolving disputes in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
“To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes,” Wang said. “Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.”
The India-Pakistan clash, which occurred from May 7-10, ended with a ceasefire. Hours before the ceasefire was announced, Wang spoke by phone with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, urging the two nations to resolve their differences through “dialogue and consultation.” He also held talks with Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar, expressing China’s hope for and support of an early ceasefire. “Once a ceasefire is reached, it must be jointly observed to prevent the recurrence of conflict,” Wang said, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “This serves the interests of both Pakistan and India, contributes to regional peace and stability, and meets the common expectations of the international community. China is willing to continue playing a positive role in this regard.”
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire by threatening trade reductions with both nations. New Delhi has rejected these assertions, stating that the ceasefire resulted from direct talks between the Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan.
