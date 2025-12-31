Telangana Releases Rs 713 Crore To Clear Pending Employee Bills For December

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 31 (IANS) The Telangana government has released Rs 713 crore towards pending bills payable to government employees in the state for December.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also the Finance Minister, issued the orders on Wednesday.

Following the Deputy Chief Minister's directions, officials of the Finance Department released bills amounting to Rs 713 crore related to December.

This is the fifth consecutive month that the government has issued the funds to clear the pending bills.

The state government earlier assured employee unions that an amount of Rs 700 crore would be released every month.

By the end of June, the government released Rs 183 crore. Thereafter, from August onwards, a minimum of Rs 700 crore has been consistently released every month.

The pending bills related to employees' gratuity, General Provident Fund (GPF), surrender leave encashment, and advances.

It was in the first week of June that the State Cabinet decided to clear pending arrears of employees as on January 1, 2023, in 28 months. The Cabinet sanctioned at least Rs 700 crore every month to clear pending bills of employees.

The decision came after the talks the employees' union had with the Cabinet sub-committee headed by the Deputy Chief Minister.

The employees had earlier threatened agitation to press their 57 demands.

The Cabinet had also decided to set up a trust for the government health insurance scheme with the Chief Secretary as its head and employee union representatives as members.

Under the scheme, each employee will contribute Rs 500 monthly, matched by an equal contribution from the state government.

The Telangana Employees' Joint Action Committee (JAC), early this month, called on the government to implement all pending promises to employees.

The JAC had called for the immediate implementation of the health scheme and issuance of employee health cards.