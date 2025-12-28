Tata Group Pays Tribute To Ratan Tata On His 88Th Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Tata Group on Sunday paid tribute to its former chairman Ratan Tata on his 88th birth anniversary, remembering his lasting impact on Indian industry, philanthropy and society.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran shared an emotional message on LinkedIn, writing,“Happy birthday, Mr Tata. You are missed. Today and always.”

He also posted a photograph of himself with Ratan Tata from an awards ceremony held in July 2024.

The Tata Group also marked the day with a post on X, saying it was remembering Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary.

Ratan Tata led the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012 and briefly returned as interim chairman in 2016–17.

He is widely credited with turning the century-old Indian business house into a global name. Under his leadership, the group made major international acquisitions such as Jaguar Land Rover, Corus and Tetley, which significantly expanded Tata's presence across global markets.

Apart from business success, Ratan Tata was known for his strong focus on ethics, nation-building and giving back to society.

Through the Tata Trusts, he supported education, healthcare, rural development and scientific research.

Media reports have earlier highlighted that a large share of Tata Sons' dividends continued to go towards charitable causes during his tenure -- reflecting the group's unique commitment to social responsibility.

Even after stepping away from active management, Ratan Tata remained deeply involved in India's startup ecosystem.

He invested in and mentored several young entrepreneurs, helping new-age companies gain trust and confidence during their early stages.

Tributes poured in from across the country, including from political leaders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Ratan Tata reshaped Indian enterprise with integrity and compassion, adding that his life showed true success comes from serving the nation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu described him as a visionary industrialist and compassionate leader whose humility and values would inspire future generations.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid tribute, saying Ratan Tata blended innovation with compassion and helped redefine the role of Indian businesses in national development.