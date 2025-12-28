403
Palestinian woman gets killed, family get injured after building collapse
(MENAFN) A Palestinian woman lost her life, and several family members were injured on Sunday after a building collapsed during severe storms in the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.
Officials reported that a wall of a home previously damaged in Israeli attacks fell onto a tent where the 30-year-old woman was staying in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. Heavy rain and strong winds have battered the enclave since the previous night, flooding and displacing thousands of temporary shelters, witnesses said.
Hundreds of tents for displaced people along the beach in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, were inundated by rising sea waves caused by a low-pressure weather system. Authorities warned that such conditions are particularly hazardous for Palestinians living in damaged buildings or worn-out tents, many of which have suffered repeated strikes since October 2023.
Since that time, Israeli genocide in Gaza have killed more than 71,200 people—mostly women and children—and injured over 171,200 others, leaving much of the territory in ruins.
