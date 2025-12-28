403
Gaza’s Christians Celebrate First Christmas Since War
(MENAFN) The Christian congregation in Gaza has conducted its initial Christmas liturgy since the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel conflict two years earlier. Worshippers assembled for a modest ceremony during a temporary truce that has halted large-scale military actions across the territory.
The gathering was held at the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic parish in Gaza, which had been struck multiple times throughout the hostilities while simultaneously functioning as a refuge for displaced civilians. Festivities were confined entirely within the church walls, where prayers were offered, a Christmas tree was adorned, and hymns were sung.
Israeli forces have repeatedly targeted the Holy Family Church along with other sacred sites in Gaza. In July, an Israeli tank discharged a shell into the church grounds, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and wounding ten others, including the parish priest. The IDF characterized the incident as accidental, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret to Pope Francis, describing it as a “stray ammunition” occurrence.
”We are still emerging from the aftermath of war,” stated community coordinator George Anton to a news agency, noting that all customary holiday activities outside the religious service were canceled.
The Christian demographic in Gaza has diminished significantly. Local leaders estimate that only around 1,000 members remain, compared to nearly 3,000 in 2007.
