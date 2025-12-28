403
IDF continues illegal large-scale raid in occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) The Israeli army continued on Saturday its second day of a major operation in Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank, following a shooting attack the previous day that killed two Israelis, according to local sources.
On Friday, a combined car-ramming and stabbing attack in the northern Israeli cities of Beit She’an and Afula left two people dead and two others injured. Israeli authorities claimed the attacker hailed from Qabatiya, prompting a wide military offensive in the town.
Approximately 44 military vehicles and several bulldozers entered Qabatiya, imposing a curfew and closing main roads leading to the town. Soldiers were deployed throughout the streets, with snipers positioned on rooftops, while a military helicopter fired machine guns into open areas.
Israeli forces also arrested the father and brother of the alleged attacker after raiding their home, taking them to an undisclosed location, and interrogated other family members. Homes were raided, contents destroyed, streets bulldozed, and infrastructure damaged. Videos circulated on local media showed young men being released with their hands still tied behind their backs.
Palestinian figures report that since October 2023, Israeli forces and illegal settlers have murdered at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000. In July, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
