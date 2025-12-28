403
Zelensky, Trump Plan Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has declared that he will meet with US President Donald Trump “in the near future.” Although Zelensky did not specify the exact timing or venue, a journalist suggested the meeting could take place on Sunday in Florida.
Posting on Telegram on Friday, Zelensky explained that after Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov’s discussions with American officials, both sides agreed to arrange a summit at the highest level. “Much can be decided by the new year,” the Ukrainian leader wrote.
Just before Zelensky’s statement, a correspondent noted on X that Trump is anticipated to host the Ukrainian president at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Sunday, citing an unnamed Ukrainian source.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow had reviewed information provided by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev following his recent talks with American negotiators in the US regarding a possible resolution to the conflict.
Peskov added that after Dmitriev’s briefing, Russian and US representatives engaged in further dialogue involving foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov and several White House officials, with both parties agreeing to continue discussions.
Earlier this week, Zelensky unveiled a new 20-point peace initiative, which he said had been shared with US officials as part of Trump’s attempts to address the ongoing war.
