XBO Launches Tokenized Stocks Trading As Part Of Expanding Digital Asset Lineup

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Douglas, Isle of Man, December 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

XBO.com, the next-generation cryptocurrency exchange and digital financial platform, announced the rollout of tokenized stocks on its Spot Trading platform. Users can buy and sell NVIDIA, Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, and more through tokenized pairs, and is the first step in XBO's comprehensive plan to tokenize assets.

spot trading allows users to trade stocks backed 1:1 by real company shares through USDT pairs. Trading requires no additional accounts or outside brokerage, and users can buy and sell 24/7 using crypto. Users can also buy fractional shares starting at $3, marking a low barrier to entry for major global stocks.

is bringing tokenized versions of the world's most in-demand equities that consistently rank among the top traded companies globally, including:

Apple

Google (Alphabet)

NVIDIA

Broadcom

Meta

Tesla

Eli Lilly

Netflix

Microsoft

Amazon

This is XBO.com 's first step in its tokenized asset rollout, soon to expand its offering with CFDs, providing a derivative product for advanced short-term traders that tracks asset prices without underlying share ownership, supports leverage, and will apply to stocks, commodities, indices, and more. This will create two distinct trading products for different strategies, all within one unified platform.

The introduction of stock trading is the latest step in commitment to building a robust financial ecosystem for every type of trader. The new feature enhances the platform with:

Greater asset diversity

Access to trending global stocks

Advanced tooling inspired by professional trading platforms

A secure, intuitive, and flexible experience

Tokenized stocks are now live on Explore the newest way to trade using crypto here.

About

XBO is a global cryptocurrency exchange platform committed to building an accessible, secure, and rewarding financial ecosystem. With user-friendly tools, low fees, and an expanding suite of digital financial products, is redefining how the world interacts with crypto. As the official global partner of the Argentina Football Team, the platform is reaching a broad and expanding audience of crypto traders.

