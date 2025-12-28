403
Libya Mourns Army Chief in Military Farewell Ceremony
(MENAFN) Libya's presidential council chief al-Menfi has bestowed the posthumous rank of "Field Marshal" upon al-Haddad as recognition of his distinguished military contributions, according to reports.
Dbeibah has committed to conducting a comprehensive probe into the deadly crash, confirming that Libyan officials are collaborating intensively with Türkiye to determine the complete chain of events surrounding the tragedy, reports indicated.
A solemn military honors ceremony took place Saturday at the Murted Air Base in Ankara, Türkiye, drawing senior Turkish leadership including Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, both of whom subsequently flew to Libya for the official repatriation proceedings, Turkish media reported.
Al-Haddad perished alongside four additional Libyan military personnel Tuesday when their business aircraft plummeted south of Ankara. The general had traveled to the Turkish capital to participate in critical military discussions prior to the fatal incident.
The North African nation has endured persistent fragmentation since the 2011 revolt that ousted longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
Libya remains partitioned between two competing administrations: the UN-recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) headquartered in Tripoli and the eastern governing structure supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar.
Following the aviation disaster, the GNU announced a three-day period of national mourning, while the LNA extended profound sympathies.
