US hails Cambodia-Thailand truce

2025-12-28 03:35:49
(MENAFN) The United States on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, which brought an end to weeks of deadly clashes along their shared border, and urged both nations to implement the terms of the Kuala Lumpur peace agreement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on the two countries “to immediately honor this commitment and fully implement the terms of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords,” according to a statement. The ceasefire halted 20 days of fighting that left 99 people dead and displaced nearly one million civilians along the disputed border.

The peace agreement had originally been signed in October in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim but was temporarily suspended after Thai soldiers were seriously injured by a landmine explosion in a border province. The accord followed earlier clashes in July that killed dozens of people before a truce was brokered by the US, China, and Malaysia.

The 800-kilometre (500-mile) border region includes ancient temples claimed by both nations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the ceasefire as “a positive step towards alleviating the suffering of civilians, ending current hostilities, and creating an environment conducive to achieving lasting peace.”

