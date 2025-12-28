Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Storms Cause Building Collapse in Gaza, Killing One Woman

Storms Cause Building Collapse in Gaza, Killing One Woman


2025-12-28 03:39:53
(MENAFN) A Palestinian woman died Sunday when severe winter storms caused a war-damaged structure to collapse onto her shelter, while flooding displaced thousands across the Gaza Strip, medical officials confirmed.

The 30-year-old victim perished in Gaza City's Al-Rimal neighborhood after a wall from a building previously struck by Israeli military operations fell onto her tent, medical sources informed media.

Torrential rains and gale-force winds have battered the coastal enclave since Saturday night, overwhelming thousands of makeshift shelters housing displaced families, witnesses and a correspondent reported.

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, hundreds of beach-front tents sheltering refugees were inundated by surging waves driven by the low-pressure system, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

The extreme weather presents acute risks for displaced Palestinians forced to inhabit deteriorating tents or structurally compromised buildings that have sustained repeated bombardment since October 2023.

Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in more than 71,200 Palestinian deaths—predominantly women and children—with over 171,200 additional casualties, according to local health authorities. The offensive has left Gaza's infrastructure devastated.

Multiple family members sustained injuries in Sunday's collapse, though their conditions remain unclear.

MENAFN28122025000045017169ID1110531071



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search