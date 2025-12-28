Prabhas Reveals He Used To Forget His Scenes While Watching Zarina Wahab In 'Raja Saab'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Prabhas, who will be seen sharing screen space with veteran actress Zarina Wahab in "Raja Saab", revealed that while dubbing for the movie, he used to forget his own scenes as he got too busy watching Zarina's incredible performance.

Speaking during the pre-release event of Maruthi's highly-awaited horror comedy, the Rebel Star called Zarina the hero of "Raja Saab".

The 'Baahubali' actor shared,“This is a story of a grandmother and grandson. Zarina Wahab garu played my grandmother in this film. While she was dubbing, I forgot my own scenes and kept watching her scenes. I became a fan of her acting. Along with me, Zarina garu is also the hero of 'Raja Saab'."

Talking about his other co-stars in the movie, he said that as Sanjay Dutt appears in a close-up shot on the screen, he eats up the entire scene.

"Riddhi, Malavika, and Nidhhi are three beautiful heroines, and they will impress you with their performances and screen presence", added the 'Salaar' actor.

Prabhas revealed that when he first discussed the movie with filmmaker Maruthi, he expressed his desire to make a good entertainer.

Sharing how the film is a result of Maruthi's three years of immense hard work, he added, "The three years of stress and responsibility of 'Raja Saab' brought tears to Maruthi garu's eyes. When I first met Maruthi garu, I told him that all films are becoming action-oriented and that we should give our fans a good entertaining movie. With the horror-comedy genre, we prepared this project."

Prabhas further praised Maruthi for his incredible writing skills, saying, "When it came to the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu's writing. I wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax has not come even in horror-comedy films."