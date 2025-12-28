403
Canada welcomes Zelensky with USD1.8B economic aid package
(MENAFN) Canada on Saturday announced a new economic aid package worth CAN$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion) for Ukraine as it welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a visit. The Ukrainian leader met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Halifax, where the package was unveiled ahead of private talks between the two leaders.
Zelenskyy is scheduled to travel next to Washington for peace discussions with US President Donald Trump, aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Russia. Carney expressed optimism about the prospects for a peace agreement, stating, “Under President Zelenskyy's leadership, we have the conditions, the possibility of a just and lasting peace.”
The Halifax meeting followed a telephone call between Carney and Zelenskyy on Friday, during which they discussed “the latest developments in ongoing peace talks.” Carney also praised Zelenskyy’s efforts to secure peace and acknowledged the resilience of the Ukrainian people as they confront another harsh winter amid Russian military aggression.
